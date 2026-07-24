Countdown to Meta Platforms (META) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Meta Platforms (META) will announce quarterly earnings of $7.13 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 0.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $60.17 billion, increasing 26.6% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.6% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Meta Platforms metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Family of Apps (FoA)' will reach $59.60 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +26.4%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Advertising' reaching $59.01 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +26.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Other' will reach $860.24 million. The estimate points to a change of +47.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Reality Labs' of $441.53 million. The estimate suggests a change of +19.3% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Advertising Revenue- US & Canada' at $26.03 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +29.9%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Advertising Revenue- Europe' will reach $14.47 billion. The estimate points to a change of +27.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Geographical Revenue by User- Asia-Pacific' to reach $11.68 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +24.8% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Advertising Revenue- Rest of the World' stands at $8.16 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +36% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Geographical Revenue by User- US & Canada' to come in at $25.57 billion. The estimate points to a change of +25.5% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographical Revenue by User- Rest of World' should come in at $8.55 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +36.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Family daily active people (DAP)' will likely reach $3.61 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3.48 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Headcount' should arrive at 75,407 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 75,945 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of Meta Platforms have returned +11.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. Currently, META carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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