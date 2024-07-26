Countdown to Meta Platforms (META) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Meta Platforms (META) will announce quarterly earnings of $4.69 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 45.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $38.27 billion, increasing 19.6% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Meta Platforms metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Reality Labs' will likely reach $411.04 million. The estimate points to a change of +48.9% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Family of Apps (FoA)' will reach $37.83 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +19.3% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Advertising' will reach $37.51 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +19.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Other' should arrive at $332.31 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +47.7%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Advertising Revenue- US & Canada' will reach $16.89 billion. The estimate points to a change of +19.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Advertising Revenue- Asia-Pacific' at $7.55 billion. The estimate points to a change of +17.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Advertising Revenue- Rest of the World' reaching $4.52 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +23.5%.

Analysts expect 'Advertising Revenue- Europe' to come in at $8.78 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +20.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Geographical Revenue by User- Rest of World' to reach $4.71 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +26%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Headcount' should come in at 70,803. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 71,469 in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Family daily active people (DAP)' of $3.26 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3.07 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Average Revenue Per Person (ARPP)' stands at $11.61. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $8.32 in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, shares of Meta Platforms have returned -12.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.2% change. Currently, META carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

