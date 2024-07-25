Countdown to Merck (MRK) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Merck (MRK) to post quarterly earnings of $2.16 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 204.9%. Revenues are expected to be $15.9 billion, up 5.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 6.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Merck metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Other Revenues' will reach $181.02 million. The estimate indicates a change of +48.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales- Vaccines- Gardasil' reaching $2.53 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.8%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales- Oncology- Keytruda' should come in at $7.12 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +13.5% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Segment revenues- Animal health' of $1.52 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.1%.

Analysts forecast 'Sales- Hospital Acute Care- Bridion - U.S.' to reach $332.59 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.2%.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales- Oncology- Keytruda - International' stands at $2.83 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +17.6% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Sales- Diabetes- Janumet - U.S.' at $58.09 million. The estimate suggests a change of -29.2% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales- Oncology- Alliance revenue- Lynparza - U.S.' will likely reach $162.06 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.5%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Sales- Oncology- Alliance revenue- Lynparza - International' will reach $196.39 million. The estimate indicates a change of +18.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales- Oncology- Alliance revenue- Lenvima - U.S.' will reach $180.75 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales- Oncology- Alliance revenue- Lenvima - International' should arrive at $87.03 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Sales- Hospital Acute Care- Zerbaxa - U.S.' to come in at $34.15 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.8% from the prior-year quarter.



Over the past month, shares of Merck have returned -4.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. Currently, MRK carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

