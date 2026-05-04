Countdown to McKesson (MCK) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect McKesson (MCK) to post quarterly earnings of $11.56 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 14.2%. Revenues are expected to be $101.92 billion, up 12.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.5% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some McKesson metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- North American Pharmaceutical' to reach $84.12 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Medical-Surgical Solutions' of $2.94 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Prescription Technology Solutions' reaching $1.47 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +9.8% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating Profit- Medical-Surgical Solutions' should arrive at $284.53 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $285.00 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted Operating Profit- North American Pharmaceutical' will likely reach $991.34 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.05 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted Operating Profit- Prescription Technology Solutions' will reach $310.20 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $285.00 million.

Over the past month, McKesson shares have recorded returns of -8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MCK will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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