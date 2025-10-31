Countdown to McDonald's (MCD) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that McDonald's (MCD) will report quarterly earnings of $3.35 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 3.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $7.07 billion, exhibiting an increase of 2.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific McDonald's metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Company-owned and operated sales- Total' of $2.57 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -3.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Franchised revenues- Total' to come in at $4.36 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.4% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Total Other revenues' will reach $159.29 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +28.5%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Company-owned and operated sales- International Developmental Licensed Markets & Corporate' at $190.63 million. The estimate indicates a change of -45.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Systemwide restaurants - Total Systemwide' will likely reach 44,598 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 42,819 .

Analysts forecast 'Systemwide restaurants - Total International Developmental Licensed Markets & Corporate' to reach 20,331 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 18,943 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Systemwide restaurants - Total International Operated Markets' will reach 10,657 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 10,378 in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Systemwide restaurants - Total U.S.' will reach 13,609 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 13,498 .

The consensus estimate for 'Systemwide restaurants - Total Franchised' stands at 42,528 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 40,755 .

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Systemwide restaurants - Company-owned and operated' reaching 2,065 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,064 .

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Systemwide restaurants - Franchised - Developmental licensed' should come in at 9,538 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 9,077 .

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Systemwide restaurants - Franchised - Foreign affiliated' should arrive at 10,737 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 9,814 .

McDonald's shares have witnessed a change of +0.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), MCD is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

McDonald's Corporation (MCD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.