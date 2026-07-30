Countdown to McDonald's (MCD) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, McDonald's (MCD) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $3.32 per share, reflecting an increase of 4.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $7.14 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.3%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.5% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific McDonald's metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Company-owned and operated sales- Total' will likely reach $2.54 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Franchised revenues- Total' reaching $4.40 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Company-owned and operated sales- International Operated Markets' to reach $1.66 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.8%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Company-owned and operated sales- International Developmental Licensed Markets & Corporate' should arrive at $113.59 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Systemwide restaurants - Total U.S.' will reach 13,749 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 13,583 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Systemwide restaurants - Total Systemwide' to come in at 46,118 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 44,113 .

The consensus among analysts is that 'Comparable sales growth - International Developmental Licensed Markets & Corporate - YoY change' will reach 2.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5.6%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Comparable sales growth - International Operated Markets - YoY change' at 1.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4.0%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Systemwide restaurants - Total International Developmental Licensed Markets & Corporate' will reach 21,437 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 19,942 .

The consensus estimate for 'Systemwide restaurants - Total International Operated Markets' stands at 10,932 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 10,588 .

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Comparable sales growth - Total - YoY change' should come in at 1.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.8% in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Systemwide restaurants - Company-owned and operated' of 2,039 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,054 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of McDonald's have returned +0.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.5% change. Currently, MCD carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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