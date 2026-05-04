Countdown to McDonald's (MCD) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that McDonald's (MCD) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.75 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $6.49 billion, increasing 8.9% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.6% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific McDonald's metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Company-owned and operated sales- Total' to reach $2.33 billion. The estimate points to a change of +9.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Franchised revenues- Total' of $4.00 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +9.3% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Company-owned and operated sales- International Operated Markets' should come in at $1.47 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +12.4% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Company-owned and operated sales- International Developmental Licensed Markets & Corporate' should arrive at $120.17 million. The estimate points to a change of +21.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Comparable sales growth - International Developmental Licensed Markets & Corporate - YoY change' will reach 4.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.5%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Systemwide restaurants - Total Systemwide' at 45,703 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 43,756 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Systemwide restaurants - Total International Developmental Licensed Markets & Corporate' reaching 21,074 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 19,648 .

Analysts expect 'Systemwide restaurants - Total International Operated Markets' to come in at 10,909 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 10,539 .

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Systemwide restaurants - Total U.S.' will likely reach 13,722 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 13,569 in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Systemwide restaurants - Total Franchised' will reach 43,660 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 41,720 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Systemwide restaurants - Company-owned and operated' stands at 2,043 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,036 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Systemwide restaurants - Franchised - Conventional franchised' will reach 22,653 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 22,126 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of McDonald's have returned -6.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10% change. Currently, MCD carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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McDonald's Corporation (MCD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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