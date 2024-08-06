Countdown to Maximus (MMS) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Maximus (MMS) will report quarterly earnings of $1.47 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 88.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.28 billion, exhibiting an increase of 7.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Maximus metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- U.S. Federal Services' should arrive at $652.67 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.8% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- U.S. Services' at $475.94 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Outside the U.S' to reach $147.76 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5.1% from the prior-year quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for Maximus here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Maximus have returned +3.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. Currently, MMS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Maximus, Inc. (MMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.