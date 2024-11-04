Countdown to Match Group (MTCH) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Match Group (MTCH) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.46 per share, reflecting a decline of 19.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $900.33 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.1%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Match Group metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Total Direct Revenue' to come in at $877.21 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Indirect Revenue' reaching $15.12 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Direct Revenue- Tinder' should arrive at $505.69 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenue- Direct Revenue- Europe' to reach $255.90 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenue- Direct Revenue- Americas' will reach $455.49 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenue- Direct Revenue- APAC and Other' will likely reach $164.41 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Payers - Total' at 15.15 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 15.71 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue Per Payer (RPP) - Total' will reach $19.41. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $18.39 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Payers - APAC and Other' will reach 3.67 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.65 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue Per Payer (RPP) - APAC and Other' of $14.67. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $14.60 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue Per Payer (RPP) - Americas' stands at $22.11. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $20.25 in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue Per Payer (RPP) - Europe' should come in at $18.53. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $18.37.



Shares of Match Group have demonstrated returns of -5.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MTCH is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

