Countdown to MasterCard (MA) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that MasterCard (MA) will report quarterly earnings of $4.40 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 18%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $8.29 billion, exhibiting an increase of 14.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific MasterCard metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net revenue by category- Payment network' at $4.83 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +8.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net revenue by category- Value-added services and solutions' reaching $3.42 billion. The estimate points to a change of +21.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Transaction processing assessments' stands at $4.00 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +13.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Domestic assessments' of $2.88 billion. The estimate points to a change of +8.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Switched transactions' to come in at 44.16 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 40.10 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Purchase volume - All MasterCard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Worldwide' should arrive at $2178.96 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1993.00 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Purchase volume - All MasterCard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - APMEA' will reach $475.25 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $437.00 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Purchase volume - All MasterCard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Canada' will reach $64.42 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $58.00 billion in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Purchase volume - All MasterCard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Latin America' will likely reach $168.04 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $148.00 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Purchase volume - All MasterCard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Europe' will reach $728.15 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $651.00 billion in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Purchase volume - All MasterCard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - United States' should come in at $734.66 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $699.00 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - United States' to reach $796.32 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $764.00 billion.

MasterCard shares have witnessed a change of +4.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MA is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.