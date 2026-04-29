Countdown to MasTec (MTZ) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, MasTec (MTZ) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.98 per share, reflecting an increase of 92.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.47 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 21.9%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 6.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some MasTec metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Communications' will reach $739.31 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.6%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Clean Energy and Infrastructure' reaching $1.21 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +32% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Power Delivery' to reach $949.64 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.6% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Backlog' will likely reach $19.03 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $15.88 billion in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted EBITDA- Communications' of $49.88 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $46.80 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted EBITDA- Power Delivery' at $52.73 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $51.30 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted EBITDA- Other' stands at $7.00 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $8.00 million.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted EBITDA- Clean Energy and Infrastructure' to come in at $82.08 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $57.10 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of MasTec have returned +16.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.2% change. Currently, MTZ carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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