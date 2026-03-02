Countdown to Marvell (MRVL) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Marvell Technology (MRVL) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.79 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 31.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.2 billion, increasing 21% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 4.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Marvell metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenue by end market- Data center' to reach $1.63 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +19% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenue by end market- Carrier infrastructure' at $191.27 million. The estimate indicates a change of +80.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenue by end market- Enterprise networking' stands at $251.48 million. The estimate indicates a change of +46.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenue by end market- Consumer' will likely reach $100.78 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenue by end market- Automotive/industrial' should arrive at $33.26 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -61.2%.

Over the past month, Marvell shares have recorded returns of +3.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), MRVL will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.