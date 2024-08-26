Countdown to Marvell (MRVL) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Marvell Technology (MRVL) will report quarterly earnings of $0.29 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 12.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.25 billion, exhibiting a decline of 6.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Marvell metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenue by end market- Data center' at $864.97 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +88.1%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenue by end market- Carrier infrastructure' to reach $72.07 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -73.8%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenue by end market- Automotive/industrial' will likely reach $77.67 million. The estimate suggests a change of -29.5% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenue by end market- Consumer' will reach $84.25 million. The estimate indicates a change of -49.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenue by end market- Enterprise networking' stands at $153.62 million. The estimate suggests a change of -53.1% year over year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Marvell here>>>



Over the past month, Marvell shares have recorded returns of +9.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), MRVL will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

