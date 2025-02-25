Countdown to Marqeta (MQ) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Marqeta (MQ) will announce quarterly loss of $0.06 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 25% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $131.75 million, increasing 10.9% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Marqeta metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Total platform services, net' will likely reach $125.73 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.6%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Other services' reaching $5.96 million. The estimate suggests a change of +16.2% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Processing Volume (TPV)' will reach $77.32 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $61.98 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.



Marqeta shares have witnessed a change of -3.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MQ is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Marqeta, Inc. (MQ)

