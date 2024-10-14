Countdown to Manpower (MAN) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect ManpowerGroup (MAN) to post quarterly earnings of $1.28 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 7.3%. Revenues are expected to be $4.48 billion, down 4.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Manpower metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues from Services- Americas' will reach $1.07 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -3.8% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues from Services- APME' should arrive at $544.78 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.5% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues from Services- Southern Europe' to reach $2.04 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.2%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues from Services- Northern Europe' should come in at $857.94 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues from Services- Southern Europe- Other Southern Europe' of $479.56 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.1%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues from Services- Southern Europe- France' to come in at $1.16 billion. The estimate points to a change of -4.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues from Services- Americas- United States' stands at $713.82 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.2%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues from Services- Americas- Other Americas' will likely reach $355.24 million. The estimate points to a change of -1% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues from Services- Southern Europe- Italy' will reach $404.87 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.1% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Unit Profit- Americas' reaching $41.93 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $37.90 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Unit Profit- APME' at $24.21 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $24.20 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Unit Profit- Southern Europe' will reach $80.97 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $84.40 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, shares of Manpower have returned +0.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. Currently, MAN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

