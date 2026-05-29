Countdown to Macy's (M) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Macy's (M) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.02 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 87.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $4.62 billion, increasing 0.5% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Macy's metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Net Sales' will reach $4.62 billion. The estimate points to a change of +0.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Other Revenue' will reach $206.23 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Other Revenue- Credit card revenues, net' stands at $158.23 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.7%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Other Revenue- Macy's Media Network revenue, net' should come in at $47.12 million. The estimate points to a change of +17.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Store Count - Bluemercury (EOP)' should arrive at 173 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 170 .

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Store Count - Total Macy's (EOP)' reaching 432 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 450 .

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Store Count - Consolidated Macy's, Inc. (EOP)' of 668 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 679 .

Over the past month, Macy's shares have recorded returns of +14.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), M will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Macy's, Inc. (M) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.