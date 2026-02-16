Countdown to Macerich (MAC) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Macerich (MAC) to post quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 8.5%. Revenues are expected to be $283.31 million, up 3.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 3.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Macerich metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Leasing Revenue- Minimum rents' will reach $167.66 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.4%.

Analysts forecast 'Management Companies revenues' to reach $6.09 million. The estimate indicates a change of -21.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Leasing Revenue- Tenant recoveries' at $71.99 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.3%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Leasing Revenue- Percentage rents' should arrive at $18.92 million. The estimate suggests a change of -16.2% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Depreciation and amortization' to come in at $92.30 million.

Over the past month, Macerich shares have recorded returns of -1.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), MAC will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Macerich Company (The) (MAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.