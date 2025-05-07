Countdown to Macerich (MAC) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Macerich (MAC) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.31 per share in its forthcoming report, representing no change year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $218.91 million, increasing 4.9% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Macerich metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Leasing Revenue- Minimum rents' of $133.74 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Management Companies revenues' reaching $7.36 million. The estimate suggests a change of -10.6% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Leasing Revenue- Tenant recoveries' to come in at $59.11 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Depreciation and amortization' to reach $70.92 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $68.35 million.



Shares of Macerich have demonstrated returns of +12% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MAC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

