Countdown to M/A-Com (MTSI) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from M/A-Com (MTSI) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.34 per share, indicating an increase of 48.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $335.11 million, representing an increase of 32.9% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific M/A-Com metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue by Primary Markets- Telecom' will reach $71.23 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.7% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue by Primary Markets- Industrial & Defense' should come in at $131.76 million. The estimate points to a change of +21.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue by Primary Markets- Data Center' reaching $132.17 million. The estimate indicates a change of +74.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Over the past month, shares of M/A-Com have returned -10.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. Currently, MTSI carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.