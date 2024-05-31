Countdown to Lululemon (LULU) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lululemon (LULU) will report quarterly earnings of $2.39 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 4.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.2 billion, exhibiting an increase of 9.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Lululemon metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Company-operated stores' to reach $1.05 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +9.8% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Other' stands at $225.88 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.7% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Direct to consumer' at $938.30 million. The estimate points to a change of +12.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Canada' of $286.06 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.9%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- United States' to come in at $1.39 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.5% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total stores' should come in at 713. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 662.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Gross Square Footage' should arrive at 2,983.70 Ksq ft. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,632 Ksq ft.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Comparable Sales' will reach 6.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 13% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Net New Stores' reaching 6. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7 in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total stores - Canada' will likely reach 71. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 69.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total stores - US' will reach 369. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 357 in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Lululemon have demonstrated returns of -13.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LULU is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

