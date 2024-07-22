Countdown to LPL Financial (LPLA) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) will report quarterly earnings of $3.71 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 5.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.83 billion, exhibiting an increase of 14.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some LPL Financial metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Advisory' to reach $1.26 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +23.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Service and fee' to come in at $131.35 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Commission' stands at $717.34 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15.2%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Transaction' should come in at $54.22 million. The estimate indicates a change of +15.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Asset-based fees' will reach $616.49 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets - Brokerage Assets' at $667.72 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $578.6 billion in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets' will reach $1,492.22 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1,240.2 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets - Advisory Assets' should arrive at $824.48 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $661.6 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Number of advisors' of 23,159. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 21,942 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net New Assets (NNA) - Net new advisory assets' will reach $23.87 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $18.1 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Net New Assets' will likely reach $28.04 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $21.7 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net New Assets (NNA) - Net New Brokerage Assets' reaching $4.17 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3.6 billion in the same quarter last year.



LPL Financial shares have witnessed a change of -24.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LPLA is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

