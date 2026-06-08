Countdown to Lovesac (LOVE) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Lovesac (LOVE) to post quarterly loss of -$1.03 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 41.1%. Revenues are expected to be $137.09 million, down 0.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Lovesac metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Other' should arrive at $6.73 million. The estimate points to a change of -21.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Internet' of $33.30 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Showrooms' will likely reach $97.01 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.5% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Ending Showroom Count' will reach 282 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 267 .

Shares of Lovesac have demonstrated returns of -1.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), LOVE is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Lovesac Company (LOVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.