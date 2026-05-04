Countdown to Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.09 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 92.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $572.45 million, declining 20.9% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 18.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Louisiana-Pacific metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Siding Solutions' to reach $354.36 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -11.9%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- OSB (Oriented Strand Board)' stands at $167.38 million. The estimate points to a change of -37.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Siding Solutions' should arrive at $83.89 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $106.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted EBITDA- OSB (Oriented Strand Board)' of -$26.52 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $54.00 million.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific have demonstrated returns of +0.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), LPX is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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