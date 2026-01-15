Countdown to Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.56 per share, reflecting an increase of 154.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $148.65 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.1%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 6% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Live Oak Bancshares metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Interest Margin' at 3.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets' will reach $14.03 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $12.31 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Efficiency Ratio' stands at 66.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 63.5% in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total noninterest income' should arrive at $30.69 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $30.59 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Interest Income' to reach $116.39 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $97.47 million.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares have experienced a change of +0.2% in the past month compared to the +1.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LOB is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.