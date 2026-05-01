Countdown to Live Nation (LYV) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Live Nation (LYV) to post quarterly loss of -$0.27 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 15.6%. Revenues are expected to be $3.59 billion, up 6.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Live Nation metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Concerts' will reach $2.63 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Sponsorship & Advertising' should arrive at $238.34 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Ticketing' will reach $720.15 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.7% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Concerts - Estimated Events - Total' reaching 11.68 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 11.30 million.

Analysts forecast 'Ticketing - Total Fee-Bearing Number of Tickets Sold' to reach 78.95 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 77.49 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Concerts - Estimated Attendance - Total' at 23.17 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 22.31 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Ticketing - Total Global Number of Tickets Sold' will reach 156.77 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 155.12 million.

Analysts expect 'Ticketing - Total Non-Fee-Bearing Number of Tickets Sold' to come in at 77.83 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 77.63 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Concerts - Estimated Attendance - North America' should come in at 9.56 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 9.05 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Concerts - Estimated Events - International' of 4.37 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.23 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Concerts - Estimated Events - North America' stands at 7.33 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 7.07 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Concerts - Estimated Attendance - International' will likely reach 13.71 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 13.26 million.

Live Nation shares have witnessed a change of +1.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), LYV is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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