Countdown to Linde (LIN) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Linde (LIN) to post quarterly earnings of $3.89 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 7.2%. Revenues are expected to be $8.38 billion, up 2.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Linde metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales- EMEA' of $2.15 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Sales- APAC' will reach $1.72 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.9%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Sales- Other' at $321.48 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.1%.

Analysts expect 'Sales- Americas' to come in at $3.64 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.4% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales- Engineering' reaching $554.27 million. The estimate suggests a change of +18.7% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Profit- Americas' stands at $1.13 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.07 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Profit- EMEA' should arrive at $703.58 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $634 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating profit- Engineering' will reach $91.45 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $116 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating profit- APAC' will likely reach $496.92 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $459 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Profit- Other' to reach $10.26 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $23 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, shares of Linde have returned -1.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. Currently, LIN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

