Countdown to Lilly (LLY) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Eli Lilly (LLY) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $7.26 per share, indicating an increase of 117.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $17.78 billion, representing an increase of 39.7% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 2.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Lilly metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Cyramza (Ramucirumab /IMC-1121B)- Total' to come in at $194.95 million. The estimate points to a change of -13.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Humulin' will likely reach $160.40 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.4%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Humalog' reaching $482.05 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -10.3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Forteo' of $60.52 million. The estimate points to a change of -9.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Cyramza (Ramucirumab /IMC-1121B)- US' stands at $80.13 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -20%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Cyramza (Ramucirumab /IMC-1121B)- ROW' will reach $114.82 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.9%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Trulicity (Dulaglutide / GLP-1 Fc / LY2189265)- US' at $596.53 million. The estimate points to a change of -22.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Trulicity (Dulaglutide / GLP-1 Fc / LY2189265)- ROW' should arrive at $301.83 million. The estimate indicates a change of -7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Jardiance (Empagliflozin/BI 10773)- US' will reach $294.21 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Jardiance (Empagliflozin/BI 10773)- ROW' should come in at $476.88 million. The estimate suggests a change of -32.3% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Olumiant/Baricitinib (LY3009104)/JAK1/JAK2 Inhibitor- US' will reach $46.41 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Olumiant/Baricitinib (LY3009104)/JAK1/JAK2 Inhibitor- ROW' to reach $190.17 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past month, Lilly shares have recorded returns of +0.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LLY will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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