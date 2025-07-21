Countdown to Lennox (LII) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Lennox International (LII) to post quarterly earnings of $6.90 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 1%. Revenues are expected to be $1.48 billion, up 2.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Lennox metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Building Climate Solutions' of $477.00 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Home Comfort Solutions' stands at $1.01 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2.4% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Segment Profit (loss)- Building Climate Solutions' to reach $111.22 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $114.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Segment Profit (loss)- Home Comfort Solutions' reaching $232.77 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $228.50 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of Lennox have returned +10.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. Currently, LII carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

One Big Gain, Every Trading Day

To help you take full advantage of this market, you’re invited to access every stock recommendation in all our private portfolios - for just $1.

Zacks private portfolio services that closed 256 double and triple-digit winners in 2024 alone. That’s about one big gain every day the market was open. Of course, not all our picks are winners, but members have seen recent gains as high as +627% +1,340%, and +1,708%.

Imagine how much you could profit with a steady stream of real-time picks from all our services that cover a number of strategies to suit a variety of investing and trading styles.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lennox International, Inc. (LII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.