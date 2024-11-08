Countdown to Legacy Housing (LEGH) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Legacy Housing (LEGH) to post quarterly earnings of $0.65 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 1.6%. Revenues are expected to be $51.14 million, up 2.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Legacy Housing metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net revenue- Consumer and MHP loans interest' will likely reach $10.11 million. The estimate points to a change of +14.9% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net revenue- Other' will reach $1.45 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -64.9%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net revenue- Product sales' reaching $39.58 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7% from the prior-year quarter.



Shares of Legacy Housing have demonstrated returns of +5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LEGH is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

