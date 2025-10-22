Countdown to Lazard (LAZ) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Lazard (LAZ) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.41 per share, indicating an increase of 7.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $697.79 million, representing an increase of 8% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.8% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Lazard metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted net revenue- Asset Management' stands at $277.30 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.1% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted net revenue- Financial Advisory' will reach $410.21 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.2% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted net revenue- Corporate' should come in at $7.96 million. The estimate indicates a change of +42.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Assets under management - Total Fixed Income' at $48.65 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $47.93 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Assets under management - Total Equity' to reach $204.55 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $191.53 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Assets under management - End of Period' of $262.10 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $247.66 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Assets under management - End of Period - Other' should arrive at $8.90 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $8.19 billion.

Over the past month, Lazard shares have recorded returns of -9.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LAZ will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

