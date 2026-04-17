Countdown to Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Las Vegas Sands (LVS) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.76 per share, reflecting an increase of 28.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.31 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.6%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Las Vegas Sands metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenues- Marina Bay Sands' will reach $1.34 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +15.5% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Total Macao' to come in at $1.99 billion. The estimate points to a change of +16.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenues- The Parisian Macao' at $217.03 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenues- Ferry Operations and Other' will likely reach $31.30 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Rolling Chip volume - Marina Bay Sands' will reach $9.61 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $8.03 billion.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Non-Rolling Chip table games drop - Marina Bay Sands' will reach $2.61 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $2.30 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Non-Rolling Chip table games win percentage - Marina Bay Sands' stands at 22.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 22.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'RevPAR - Marina Bay Sands' of $913.97 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $884.00 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Slot handle - Marina Bay Sands' should arrive at $6.03 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $5.81 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Slot hold percentage - Marina Bay Sands' reaching 4.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4.3%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Rolling Chip win percentage - Marina Bay Sands' should come in at 4.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.7% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Occupancy rate - Marina Bay Sands' to reach 95.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 95.6%.

Over the past month, shares of Las Vegas Sands have returned +4.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. Currently, LVS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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