Countdown to Landstar (LSTR) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Landstar System (LSTR) will report quarterly earnings of $0.92 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 30.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.13 billion, exhibiting a decline of 3.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 2.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Landstar metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue' stands at $1.13 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -3.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Investment income' at $2.88 million. The estimate indicates a change of -15.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of loads - Ocean and air cargo carriers' reaching 8,899. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 8,720 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Number of loads - Truck Transportation' to reach 468,390. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 490,720.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of loads - Total' should come in at 484,455. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 506,590.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Number of loads - Rail Intermodal' should arrive at 7,166. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7,150 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue per load - Ocean and air cargo carriers' will reach $6,579.53. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $6,201 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue per load - Rail Intermodal' will reach $3,170.29. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3,174.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue per load - Truck Transportation' will likely reach $2,176.89. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2,178 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, Landstar shares have recorded returns of -6.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), LSTR will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR)

