Countdown to Landstar (LSTR) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Landstar System (LSTR) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.92 per share, reflecting a decline of 30.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.13 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 3.5%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.9% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Landstar metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of loads - Ocean and air cargo carriers' will likely reach 8,899. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 8,720 in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Number of loads - Truck Transportation' should arrive at 468,390. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 490,720.

Analysts predict that the 'Number of loads - Total' will reach 484,455. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 506,590.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of loads - Rail Intermodal' at 7,166. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 7,150.

Analysts expect 'Revenue per load - Ocean and air cargo carriers' to come in at $6,579.53. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $6,201.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue per load - Rail Intermodal' will reach $3,170.29. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3,174.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue per load - Truck Transportation' should come in at $2,176.89. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $2,178.

Over the past month, shares of Landstar have returned -6.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11.3% change. Currently, LSTR carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.

Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR)

