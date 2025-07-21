Countdown to Lamb Weston (LW) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Lamb Weston (LW) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.64 per share, reflecting a decline of 18% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.59 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 1.2%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 3.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Lamb Weston metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Sales- International' should come in at $519.32 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Sales- North America' reaching $1.08 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -3.2% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- International' will reach $44.77 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $40.40 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted EBITDA- North America' stands at $237.46 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $276.50 million.

Over the past month, shares of Lamb Weston have returned -8.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. Currently, LW carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.

Lamb Weston (LW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

