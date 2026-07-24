Countdown to Lam Research (LRCX) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Lam Research (LRCX) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.69 per share, indicating an increase of 27.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $6.67 billion, representing an increase of 29% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 1.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Lam Research metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Customer support-related revenue and other' to come in at $2.13 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +22.7% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Systems' of $4.55 billion. The estimate points to a change of +32.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Leading- and non-leading-edge equipment and upgrade Revenue - Memory' stands at 40.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 41.0% in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Leading- and non-leading-edge equipment and upgrade Revenue - Logic/integrated device manufacturing' should come in at 6.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 7.0% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Leading- and non-leading-edge equipment and upgrade Revenue - Foundry' will likely reach 53.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 52.0%.

Shares of Lam Research have demonstrated returns of -20.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), LRCX is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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