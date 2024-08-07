Countdown to Krispy Kreme (DNUT) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Krispy Kreme (DNUT) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.05 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 28.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $436.84 million, increasing 6.8% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 150% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Krispy Kreme metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenue- U.S.' will reach $282.92 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.8%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenue- International' will reach $115.92 million. The estimate indicates a change of +17.9% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenue- Market Development' will reach $34.09 million. The estimate points to a change of -21% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Global Points of Access, by segment and type - U.S. - Hot Light Theater Shops' will likely reach 230. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 228 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Global Points of Access, by segment and type - Market Development - Total' stands at 2,352. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,344.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Global Points of Access, by segment and type - U.S. - Cookie Bakeries' should arrive at 282. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 244.

Analysts forecast 'Global Points of Access, by segment and type - U.S. - DFD Doors' to reach 7,421. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 6,320 in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Global Points of Access, by segment and type - U.S. - Total' should come in at 8,004. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 6,858 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Global Points of Access, by segment and type - International - Hot Light Theater Shops' of 46. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 35 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Global Points of Access, by segment and type - International - Fresh Shops' reaching 492. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 400.

Analysts expect 'Global Points of Access, by segment and type - International - Carts, Food Trucks, and Other' to come in at 17. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 16.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Global Points of Access, by segment and type - International - DFD Doors' at 4,337. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3,219.



Krispy Kreme shares have witnessed a change of -1.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), DNUT is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.

