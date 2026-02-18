Countdown to Kratos (KTOS) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Kratos (KTOS) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share, indicating an increase of 7.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $328.25 million, representing an increase of 15.9% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Kratos metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Product sales' to come in at $201.65 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.2%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Unmanned Systems' will likely reach $73.19 million. The estimate indicates a change of +19.8% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Kratos Government Solutions' should come in at $256.58 million. The estimate points to a change of +15.6% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Service revenues' will reach $123.97 million. The estimate indicates a change of +16.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Gross Profit- Service revenues' to reach $31.85 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $29.40 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Gross Profit- Product sales' will reach $47.65 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $40.40 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating income (loss)- Kratos Government Solutions' should arrive at $17.98 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $11.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Kratos have demonstrated returns of -28.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), KTOS is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.