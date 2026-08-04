Countdown to Kraft Heinz (KHC) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Kraft Heinz (KHC) to post quarterly earnings of $0.53 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 23.2%. Revenues are expected to be $6.16 billion, down 3% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Kraft Heinz metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Emerging Markets' will likely reach $729.03 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.5% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- International Developed Markets' will reach $867.80 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.3% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- North America' to come in at $4.56 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -4.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Segment Adjusted Operating Income- Emerging Markets' reaching $83.95 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $100.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Segment Adjusted Operating Income- International Developed Markets' will reach $128.60 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $136.00 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment Adjusted Operating Income- North America' should come in at $967.51 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.17 billion.

Over the past month, shares of Kraft Heinz have returned +6.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. Currently, KHC carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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