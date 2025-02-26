Countdown to Koppers (KOP) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Koppers (KOP) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.91 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 35.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $497 million, declining 3.2% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Koppers metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Carbon Materials & Chemicals' at $127.05 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Performance Chemicals' reaching $160.95 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.1% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Railroad & Utility Products and Services' of $226.90 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.9% year over year.



Over the past month, Koppers shares have recorded returns of +4.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), KOP will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

