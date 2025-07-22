Countdown to Knight-Swift (KNX) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (KNX) to post quarterly earnings of $0.34 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 41.7%. Revenues are expected to be $1.87 billion, up 1.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 5.1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Knight-Swift metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue, excluding truckload and LTL fuel surcharge' will reach $1.67 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.8%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Truckload and LTL fuel surcharge' will reach $194.42 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.1% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating revenue- LTL' should come in at $383.17 million. The estimate points to a change of +25% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue, excluding fuel surcharge- LTL Segment' at $330.41 million. The estimate indicates a change of +25.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted Operating Ratio' stands at 93.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 94.6%.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Ratio' to reach 94.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 96.6%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted Operating Ratio - Logistics' reaching 95.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 95.5%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted Operating Ratio - Truckload' of 94.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 97.2% in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating Ratio - LTL' should arrive at 92.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 85.9%.

Analysts expect 'Average revenue per load - Intermodal' to come in at $2619.25 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $2615.00 .

Analysts predict that the 'Average tractors - Truckload' will reach 21,374 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 22,828 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Load count - Intermodal' will likely reach 35,366 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 37,290 in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, Knight-Swift shares have recorded returns of +0.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), KNX will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

