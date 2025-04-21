Countdown to Knight-Swift (KNX) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (KNX) will report quarterly earnings of $0.25 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 108.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.81 billion, exhibiting a decline of 0.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 12.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Knight-Swift metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue, excluding truckload and LTL fuel surcharge' of $1.60 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.8%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Truckload and LTL fuel surcharge' will likely reach $185.70 million. The estimate points to a change of -11.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating revenue- LTL' will reach $337.40 million. The estimate suggests a change of +19.6% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue, excluding fuel surcharge and intersegment transactions- Truckload Segment' stands at $1.05 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -3.7% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Ratio' at 95.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 98.9%.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted Operating Ratio' to reach 94.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 96.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating Ratio - Truckload' should come in at 95.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 97.3%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating Ratio - LTL' should arrive at 93.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 90% in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted Operating Ratio - Logistics' will reach 93.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 97.1% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average tractors - Truckload' will reach 21,818. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 23,314.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Load count - Intermodal' reaching 38,120. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 33,647.

Analysts expect 'Average revenue per load - Intermodal' to come in at $2,684.32. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $2,615.



View all Key Company Metrics for Knight-Swift here>>>



Shares of Knight-Swift have demonstrated returns of -11.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), KNX is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

