Countdown to KLA (KLAC) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from KLA (KLAC) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $8.82 per share, indicating an increase of 7.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.26 billion, representing an increase of 6.1% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain KLA metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Specialty Semiconductor Process' will reach $144.58 million. The estimate indicates a change of -9.9% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Service' will reach $751.55 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.6%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Product' should arrive at $2.49 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Semiconductor Process Control' at $2.94 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.7%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- PCB and Component Inspection' to come in at $159.69 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.9% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenues- China' reaching $921.82 million. The estimate indicates a change of -15.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenues- Rest of Asia' of $113.21 million. The estimate indicates a change of +17.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenues- North America' to reach $291.08 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.7% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenues- Europe & Israel' should come in at $145.56 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.4% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenues- Taiwan' stands at $808.53 million. The estimate suggests a change of -8.3% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenues- Korea' will reach $630.80 million. The estimate points to a change of +76.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenues- Japan' will likely reach $323.43 million. The estimate suggests a change of +41.5% year over year.

Shares of KLA have demonstrated returns of +18.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), KLAC is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.

KLA Corporation (KLAC)

