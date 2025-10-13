Countdown to KeyCorp (KEY) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect KeyCorp (KEY) to post quarterly earnings of $0.38 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 26.7%. Revenues are expected to be $1.88 billion, up 17.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 2.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain KeyCorp metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Cash Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)' will reach 62.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 156.4%.

The consensus estimate for 'Average balance - Total earning assets' stands at $170.99 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $171.99 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Book value at period end' should come in at $15.55 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $14.53 .

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Leverage Ratio' should arrive at 10.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 9.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Tier 1 Risk-based Capital Ratio' will reach 13.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 12.6% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Nonperforming assets - Total' to reach $728.55 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $741.00 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Risk-based Capital Ratio' reaching 15.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 15.1%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Nonperforming loans at period-end' will reach $718.01 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $728.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Corporate services income' of $70.48 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $69.00 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Trust and investment services income' will likely reach $149.38 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $140.00 million.

Analysts expect 'Investment banking and debt placement fees' to come in at $181.28 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $171.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Service charges on deposit accounts' at $72.62 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $67.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of KeyCorp have returned -9.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. Currently, KEY carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

KeyCorp (KEY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

