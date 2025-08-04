Countdown to Kenvue (KVUE) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Kenvue (KVUE) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.28 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 12.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.86 billion, declining 3.5% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Kenvue metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Self Care' should come in at $1.60 billion. The estimate points to a change of -2.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Essential Health' will reach $1.23 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -2.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Skin Health and Beauty' will likely reach $1.04 billion. The estimate points to a change of -6% from the year-ago quarter.

Shares of Kenvue have demonstrated returns of +2.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), KVUE is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

