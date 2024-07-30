Countdown to Kellanova (K) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kellanova (K) will report quarterly earnings of $0.90 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 28%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $3.15 billion, exhibiting a decline of 22.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Kellanova metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Net sales- Europe' stands at $643.34 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.8% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales- North America' will reach $1.65 billion. The estimate points to a change of -29.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net sales- AMEA' to come in at $515.86 million. The estimate suggests a change of -27.6% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales- Latin America' should arrive at $338.75 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.8% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Reported growth' will likely reach -6.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4.6%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales - Consolidated - price / mix impact - YoY change' reaching 6.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 14.7%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales - North America - Price / mix impact - YoY change' at 1.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 14.4%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net sales - Europe - Price / mix impact - YoY change' will reach 5.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 14.3%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net sales - Latin America - Price / mix impact - YoY change' should come in at 4.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 19.5%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales - Latin America - Forex impact - YoY change' of 0.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7.6% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales - AMEA - Price / mix impact - YoY change' to reach 20.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 17.2%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Reported growth - North America' will reach 0.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.4% in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Kellanova here>>>



Shares of Kellanova have experienced a change of +0.7% in the past month compared to the +0.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), K is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Check Out These Stocks Before They Report Earnings (Free Report)

A stock can jump +10-20% in a single day after a positive earnings surprise. What if you could get in early on those stocks? It could be the "holy grail" of stock picking for investors.

Zacks' new special report is designed to do exactly that. It reveals 5 promising stocks experts predict will crush earnings estimates and skyrocket in price.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kellanova (K) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.