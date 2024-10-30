Countdown to Juniper (JNPR) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Juniper Networks (JNPR) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.44 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 26.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.27 billion, declining 9.3% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Juniper metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net revenues- Hardware Maintenance and Professional Services' of $412.56 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.8% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net revenues- Campus and Branch' at $322.25 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -15.8%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net revenues- Data Center' reaching $171.99 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net revenues- Wide Area Networking' will likely reach $400.09 million. The estimate indicates a change of -8.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Service' will reach $488.90 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.2% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Product' will reach $827.18 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.9%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Service Provider' to reach $383.78 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8.4%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Enterprise' should come in at $631.19 million. The estimate suggests a change of -11% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Cloud' stands at $265.62 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.5% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Non-GAAP Gross margin- Service' will reach $346.54 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $363.70 million.

Analysts expect 'Non-GAAP Gross margin- Product' to come in at $437.02 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $468.60 million.



Shares of Juniper have experienced a change of +0.4% in the past month compared to the +1.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), JNPR is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

