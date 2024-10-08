Countdown to JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $4.02 per share, indicating a decline of 7.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $41.01 billion, representing an increase of 2.9% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain JPMorgan Chase & Co. metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Consumer & Community Banking- Revenue By Line of Business- Card Services & Auto' should arrive at $6.14 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.5% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Consumer & Community Banking- Revenue By Line of Business- Banking & Wealth Management' of $10.40 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8.3%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Net Revenue- Line of Business Net Revenue- Asset & Wealth Management' will likely reach $5.31 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Consumer & Community Banking- Revenue By Line of Business- Home Lending' will reach $1.23 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -1.6% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Net Revenue- Line of Business Net Revenue- Consumer & Community Banking' should come in at $17.77 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -3.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Interest Earning Assets - Average Balance' at $3,480.32 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3,331.73 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Non-Performing Assets' stands at $8.69 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $8.13 billion.

Analysts expect 'Total Non-Performing Loans' to come in at $7.96 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $7.52 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio' to reach 16.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 15.9% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Capital Ratio' will reach 18.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 17.8%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Tier 1 leverage ratio' will reach 7.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 7.1%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' reaching $22.74 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $22.86 billion.



View all Key Company Metrics for JPMorgan Chase & Co. here>>>



Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. have demonstrated returns of -2.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), JPM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.