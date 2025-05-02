Countdown to Johnson Controls (JCI) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Johnson Controls (JCI) to post quarterly earnings of $0.77 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 1.3%. Revenues are expected to be $5.64 billion, down 15.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Johnson Controls metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Global Products' should come in at $1.25 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -47.9%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Building Solutions North America' should arrive at $2.84 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.6%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Building Solutions EMEA/LA' will reach $1.08 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.8% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Building Solutions Asia Pacific' reaching $514.05 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Segment Adjusted EBITA- Global Products' stands at $348.77 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $455 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Total Segment Adjusted EBITA- Building Solutions North America' to reach $393.45 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $373 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Segment Adjusted EBITA- Building Solutions Asia Pacific' of $55.77 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $54 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Segment Adjusted EBITA- Building Solutions EMEA/LA' at $102.53 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $89 million.



Over the past month, Johnson Controls shares have recorded returns of +13% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), JCI will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

