Countdown to Johnson Controls (JCI) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Johnson Controls (JCI) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.84 per share, reflecting an increase of 31.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $5.66 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.3%.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Johnson Controls metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Americas' should arrive at $3.73 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +35.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- EMEA' at $1.27 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +18.1%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- APAC' reaching $661.28 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +25.5%.

Analysts expect 'Total Segment Adjusted EBITA- Americas' to come in at $646.62 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $332.00 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Segment Adjusted EBITA- APAC' will reach $103.56 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $49.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Segment Adjusted EBITA- EMEA' of $171.31 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $108.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, Johnson Controls shares have recorded returns of +0.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), JCI will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

