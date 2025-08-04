Countdown to JFrog (FROG) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, JFrog Ltd. (FROG) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.16 per share, reflecting an increase of 6.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $122.84 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 19.2%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific JFrog metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- License- self-managed' stands at $5.37 million. The estimate points to a change of +15.8% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Subscription- self-managed and SaaS' will reach $117.45 million. The estimate indicates a change of +19.4% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Subscription- SaaS' should come in at $53.21 million. The estimate indicates a change of +35.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Self-managed subscription' reaching $69.69 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.3% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Customers >$100k in ARR' will likely reach 1,069 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 928 .

Shares of JFrog have experienced a change of -0.2% in the past month compared to the +0.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FROG is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

JFrog Ltd. (FROG)

